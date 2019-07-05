'Flash mob' steals $30,000 in merchandise from North Face store

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wisconsin -- A Wisconsin North Face store was rushed by a group of ten people who ransacked the store in what police are describing as a "flash mob."
On July 1, 2019, an estimated $30,000 in merchandise was stolen in less than 30 seconds, police told local media.
According to Kenosha News, Sgt. Aaron Schaffer of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department said the group grabbed "as much merchandise as they could carry before running to the cars and leaving the property."
No one was injured in the incident.
Police posted photos and video of the incident hoping the public could help lead them to the suspects.
