LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A $30,000 reward is being offered to help track down the killers of a convenience store clerk in Lancaster.
John Ruh, a Marine Corps veteran, was working behind the counter at a drive-thru dairy store in the 44400 block of Division Street around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 19.
The 61-year-old was confronted by two men who barged into the business to rob it. That's when one of the suspects fatally shot Ruh. Detectives described the incident as a crime of opportunity.
Family members and Ruh's longtime girlfriend Michelle Brace are asking for the public's help to get justice for the slain veteran.
"Totally devastated, along with John's son and his grandson. He'd left five other children and five other grandchildren he helped raise. He was a good man, and all we want is for him to have justice," Brace said.
If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.