Lancaster cashier murder: $30K reward offered to find veteran's killer

EMBED </>More Videos

A $30,000 reward is being offered to help track down whoever killed a Marine Corps veteran working as a clerk at a Lancaster convenience store. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A $30,000 reward is being offered to help track down the killers of a convenience store clerk in Lancaster.

John Ruh, a Marine Corps veteran, was working behind the counter at a drive-thru dairy store in the 44400 block of Division Street around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 19.

The 61-year-old was confronted by two men who barged into the business to rob it. That's when one of the suspects fatally shot Ruh. Detectives described the incident as a crime of opportunity.

Family members and Ruh's longtime girlfriend Michelle Brace are asking for the public's help to get justice for the slain veteran.

"Totally devastated, along with John's son and his grandson. He'd left five other children and five other grandchildren he helped raise. He was a good man, and all we want is for him to have justice," Brace said.

If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyshootingveteranmarinesman shotlos angeles county sheriff's departmentman killedLancasterLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cashier killed during armed robbery at Lancaster drive-thru dairy
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News