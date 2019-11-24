jewelry theft

Burglar steals more than $350,000 in jewelry from Iggy Azalea, boyfriend's home

By Brad Belstock
ATLANTA, Ga. -- A thief swiped more than $350,000 in jewelry from the home belonging to rappers Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti.

Azalea told Atlanta police the burglar got in through the back door which had been left unlocked.

The thief then found a bag in the dining room where the couple kept their jewelry.

The caper happened in under ten minutes and the actual value of what was taken could be much higher.

Carti was unable to give dollar amounts to investigators so they had to mark down the stolen items having a value of zero.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiaburglaryrap musicrapperbuzzworthyrobberybreak injewelry theftmusicwatercoolerhip hopjewelry
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JEWELRY THEFT
Video: Smash-and-grab at Heist Jewelry in Santa Monica
OC deputies waiting inside as burglars hit jewelry store
Laguna Niguel jewelry store owner hatches plan to catch burglars
WATCH: Thief walks off with $17,000 wedding ring set
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen's wrestling career in doubt after his prosthetic legs are stolen
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at South LA school
Gingerbread house kits helping to build real houses
WWII vet posthumously honored with Congressional Gold Medal
USC spirit leader inspires with her patriotism, Trojan pride
USC band director set to retire after 50 years at the helm
Hit-and-run crash caught on video in Westlake district
Show More
California boosts pot taxes, shocking unsteady industry
Lines form as In-N-Out opens its first Houston restaurants
Family mourning after boy shoots himself in Leimert Park
LAFD responds to blaze at medical clinic in East Hollywood
VIDEO: Metrolink train slams into RV in Santa Fe Springs
More TOP STORIES News