$400K in cocaine, heroin found stashed inside SUV in Riverside County

By ABC7 staff
TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- There was a major drug bust in Riverside County. Border Patrol agents discovered more than $400,000 worth of cocaine and heroin inside a Ford Expedition Sunday morning.

The SUV was spotted weaving in and out of traffic on the 15 freeway near Temecula.

Agents say they found 14 bundles of cocaine and two bundles of black tar heroin inside the vehicle, weighing in at a combined 40 pounds.

The driver, Raymond Steven Gonzalez, was placed under arrest on suspicion of possession of drugs for sale, transportation of controlled substances and possession of cocaine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
temeculariverside countycocaineheroinborder patrol
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News