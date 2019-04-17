$400K in cocaine, heroin found stashed inside SUV in Riverside County

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- There was a major drug bust in Riverside County. Border Patrol agents discovered more than $400,000 worth of cocaine and heroin inside a Ford Expedition Sunday morning.The SUV was spotted weaving in and out of traffic on the 15 freeway near Temecula.Agents say they found 14 bundles of cocaine and two bundles of black tar heroin inside the vehicle, weighing in at a combined 40 pounds.The driver, Raymond Steven Gonzalez, was placed under arrest on suspicion of possession of drugs for sale, transportation of controlled substances and possession of cocaine.