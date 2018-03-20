A $50,000 reward is being offered to find the gunman who killed a man who was riding a skateboard in Arleta, officials announced Tuesday.In the final moments of Angel Maciel's life, newly released surveillance video shows him casually skateboarding down an area neighborhood. Police said just minutes later, a car speeds away, with the killer inside."The vehicle is a '98-2000 Honda Accord. It's dark green in color, it's a four door. The windows are down in the vehicle. You can tell it's occupied by multiple people," said Detective Ryan Verna.The murder happened Oct. 29, 2017, in the 9900 block of Stanwin Avenue. With no new leads, police are putting out the video and a big reward in hopes of getting more information."I don't believe it was a random shooting. The neighborhood that he was in was in a gang neighborhood. He is not from a gang. However, he did have friends from a gang in the area," said Verna.Maciel's longtime girlfriend said he was a kind man who split his time between working and visiting his mother in Mexico. She'd known the 28-year-old her whole life and said he always cared for others before himself."We're not going to rest until we know who it is, regardless. We just want justice and know why and who did it," said his longtime girlfriend, Stephanie.The LAPD said anyone that gives information that leads to a conviction of a suspect will get the $50,000 reward money.