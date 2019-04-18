South Park killing: $50K reward offered in 2017 case

SOUTH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a man in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of South Park in 2017.

Hector Martin, 31, was visiting a friend when he was gunned down near his parents' home on West 57th Street near S. Broadway.

Police say the suspect approached Martin and shot him, but a motive is still unknown. His family and investigators believe there are people who may have information regarding the shooting but have yet to come forward.

"Don't forget about him. He was always a good friend, always there, willing to help you. He needs your help, please, please help," Martin's sister, Concepcion, said.

Martin was a construction worker who was living with his parents and was said to be turning his life around.

Anyone with information is asked to call Los Angeles police at 877-527-3247.
