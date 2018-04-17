SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A $50,000 reward is being offered to find a hit-and-run driver who killed a cyclist in South Los Angeles as new surveillance video is released showing the incident.
The crash happened on Manchester and Normandie avenues shortly before 1 p.m. on April 10. Police said the driver was speeding on Normandie, while the victim, 22-year-old Fredrick Frasier Jr., was riding his bicycle eastbound.
The next day, friends gathered at the scene to pay their respects and another motorist, frustrated with the crowd impeding traffic, hit one of Frasier's friends, 24-year-old Quatrell Stallings. Stallings is still in the hospital as the search for his hit-and-run driver also continues.
"Every time you see a policeman or a policewoman driving in a black and white or a motor officer driving by you, you're going to wonder whether or not today is the day you go to jail," Officer Jonathan Tom said.
Los Angeles police announced the $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the driver in the white Porsche Cayenne that struck Frasier. Authorities said they are also still collecting and reviewing video of the crash, but want the public's help.
They are also urging both motorists to turn themselves in.
"You took all I had away from me," Frasier's mother, Beverly Owens, said. "Whoever this is. Turn yourself in. It was an accident. But by your leaving, you turned your accident into a crime. You're a murderer!"
Owens, who is devastated by her son's death, struggles to contain her emotions.
Authorities said there have been four fatal crashes in the last seven days, three of them being hit-and-runs. Police want to remind drivers that if you're involved in a traffic accident, it is not a crime, but the moment you flee it becomes one.