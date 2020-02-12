2 men killed in apparently targeted shooting outside Van Nuys home; victims operated legal cannabis shops

By
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two men were shot and killed late Tuesday evening outside a home in Van Nuys and authorities were investigating the possibility that the victims were deliberately targeted.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting reported in the 15300 block of Wyandotte Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found one victim laying on top of another victim. Both appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics responded to the scene. One victim was pronounced dead and the other was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The identities of the decease men were not immediately released. An LAPD official said the victims were operators of legal cannabis shops.

Investigators said witnesses reported hearing an argument on the front porch of the home. They heard gunshots and saw three or four men in ski masks running away.

The suspects got into a sedan parked on the street and fled east on Wyandotte Street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
van nuyslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentlapdhomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-alarm fire rips through apartment complex in Tustin
Dodgers introduce Betts, Price after blockbuster trade
LAPD motorcycle officer involved in crash at intersection in Van Nuys
Blues player collapses during Ducks game in Anaheim
LA County monitoring people who recently traveled to China
2-year-old stares in awe at Target ad featuring boy like him
Woman accused of racist attacks ruled incompetent for trial
Show More
Toddler found riding tricycle alone in cold after daycare escape
VIDEO: Gun put to CA man's head in brazen daylight robbery
LA County program aims to keep homeless from returning to jail
Sanders edges Buttigieg in NH, giving Dems 2 front-runners
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
More TOP STORIES News