Suspects in armed robbery of Santa Ana liquor store caught on video

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Santa Ana police are asking for help finding the suspects in an armed robbery of a liquor store that happened in June.Police just released video of the robbery at Nady's Liquor Store, located at 652 S. Harbor Boulevard.It shows a woman waiting in the driver's seat of a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows and five-star rims in the parking lot. A man then enters the store with a semi-automatic weapon and some black colored substance on his face in an attempt to alter his appearance.The gunman demands money from the store clerk. After taking the cash, the suspect gets into the back passenger seat of the car, which drives off westbound on McFadden Avenue.If you have information you are asked to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.