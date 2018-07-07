1-acre brush fire in Granada Hills destroys 2 vehicles

A small brush fire in Granada Hills threatened nearby structures and damaged others near a golf course amid hot temperatures Saturday afternoon. (KABC)

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A small brush fire in Granada Hills threatened nearby structures and damaged others near a golf course amid hot temperatures Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:23 p.m., a 1-acre brush fire was reported in the 16600 block of Knollwood Drive. Firefighters and even some residents worked to keep flames from getting too close to homes.

Within 64 minutes, fire crews knocked down the blaze.

Authorities said about three homes sustained minor exterior damage to parts of the home and roof and two vehicles were destroyed.

One firefighter was evaluated for heat-related medical complications.

The cause of the fire was unknown.
