One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an early morning stabbing in the city of Orange.Police said they responded to calls of a fight between two men about 3:30 a.m. Friday at the Santa Ana River Trail near a homeless encampment off Chapman Avenue and the 5 Freeway.When they arrived, they found two injured men -- one on a bike and one on foot. Both were taken to a hospital where one died, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.Deputies said they don't know exactly what happened and are not getting much cooperation from those living at the encampment, but they did say a knife was found at the scene.Both men lived at the encampment, they said."The only thing that we can tell was there was an altercation," said Orange County Sheriff's Capt. Dave Sawyer. "By the time we got here there were two subjects that we determined were involved, but other than that, we really don't know."Orange County officials said they were already in the process of dismantling the encampment, and were scheduled to start work at 6 a.m. Friday in the area near where the stabbing occurred -- an effort now slowed by the death investigation.