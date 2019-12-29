1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at church outside of Fort Worth, Texas; Shooter killed

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas -- A person opened fire at a Texas church, leaving two dead, including the shooter, and one critically injured.

Officials responded to the "active threat" at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement around noon on Sunday.

The shooter died on the scene, according to MedStar Hospital spokeswomen Macara Trusty. One victim died on the way to the hospital, and another is in critical condition.

Two people sustained minor injuries while trying to flee.

Neither the suspect's nor victims' identities have been released.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed that the situation is under control.

The Office of Texas Attorney Ken Paxton tweeted that he was "shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting" at the church.



The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that they "are en route to a reported shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas."

The city of White Settlement, with a population of around 16,000, is located about 10 miles west of Fort Worth.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.
