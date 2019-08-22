1 dead, 1 in grave condition after fire engulfs residential building in Exposition Park

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a fire engulfed a residence in Exposition Park early Thursday morning.

The fire erupted just after midnight at a residential building in the 1000 block of W. Leighton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters searched through the residence and rescued two people -- a man and a woman. They were transported to a hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

At least eight adults and four children were displaced by the fire, according to the fire department.

About 53 firefighters were on scene and it took 40 minutes for a knockdown.

Crews said the residence appears to be a board and care facility.

One firefighter was also hospitalized as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
