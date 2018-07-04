1 dead, 2 critically injured in shooting outside South LA duplex

One person is dead and two others are hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting outside a duplex in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The shooting was reported shortly after midnight in the 9100 block of Western Avenue, where a group of people were gathered inside and outside of the duplex, police said.

Gunfire came from outside and three people were shot. One female victim died at the scene. A male and another female victim were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The victims' ages were not known.

Authorities did not release suspect or suspect vehicle information.

Police at the scene were investigating what could have motivated the deadly shooting.
