1 person dead, 2 others injured after bluff collapses at Encinitas beach

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- One person has died and two others are injured in a bluff collapse just north of Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas the San Diego County Sheriff's Department has confirmed.The bluff fell about 3 p.m. north of the Grandview Beach staircase, just below South Ponto State Beach. The nearest intersection is 1700 Neptune Ave., deputies said.Officials planned to close part of Highway 101 for rescue efforts.