1 dead, 4 injured after fire erupts at hotel in Mid-City

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead and at least four others are injured after a fire erupted at a hotel in Mid-City early Friday morning, officials said.

Crews responded to 8686 Venice Blvd. at approximately 2 a.m. as both of the hotel's floors were burning, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

One person died, and two people - a man and a woman - were in grave condition, officials said. A fourth person suffered injuries described as critical and another man was listed in fair condition.

About 105 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Firefighters knocked down the flames in approximately 39 minutes.

It was not immediately known how the fire started, although an investigation is underway.

No firefighters were injured.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
