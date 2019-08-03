1 person dead, 4 others injured after bluff collapses at Encinitas beach

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- One person has died and four others are injured in a bluff collapse just north of Grandview Surf Beach in Encinitas the San Diego County Sheriff's Department has confirmed.The bluff fell onto a group of beachgoers at 3 p.m. north of the Grandview Beach staircase, just below South Ponto State Beach. The nearest intersection is 1700 Neptune Ave., deputies said. The chunk of cliff that collapsed is about the size of a bus, geologist Dr. Pat Abbott told our affiliate KGTV.One person in critical condition was airlifted to a hospital. A second victim was taken by ambulance. Two others had minor injuries.A witness said that first responders were on scene immediately.Officials planned to close part of Highway 101 for rescue efforts.