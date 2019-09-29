INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and four others are injured after a crash in Inglewood that ended with the car involved slamming into a tree.
The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning near the corner of Florence Avenue and Market Street, according to the Inglewood Police Department.
Witnesses said the driver was speeding and lost control after running a red light. Five people were in the car when it slammed into a tree, police said.
Firefighters were able to extract four of the people from the wreck and transport them to the hospital.
The only victim was found dead inside the car.
1 dead, 4 others injured in Inglewood solo crash that ends with car slamming into tree
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News