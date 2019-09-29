1 dead, 4 others injured in Inglewood solo crash that ends with car slamming into tree

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and four others are injured after a crash in Inglewood that ended with the car involved slamming into a tree.The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning near the corner of Florence Avenue and Market Street, according to the Inglewood Police Department.Witnesses said the driver was speeding and lost control after running a red light. Five people were in the car when it slammed into a tree, police said.Firefighters were able to extract four of the people from the wreck and transport them to the hospital.The only victim was found dead inside the car.