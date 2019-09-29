1 dead, 4 others injured in Inglewood solo crash that ends with car slamming into tree

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and four others are injured after a crash in Inglewood that ended with the car involved slamming into a tree.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning near the corner of Florence Avenue and Market Street, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

Witnesses said the driver was speeding and lost control after running a red light. Five people were in the car when it slammed into a tree, police said.

Firefighters were able to extract four of the people from the wreck and transport them to the hospital.

The only victim was found dead inside the car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodlos angeles countycar crashcar accidentpassengerdriver
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
José José, Mexico's legendary 'Prince of Song,' dies at 71
Off-duty Buena Park officer killed in 91 Fwy crash in Corona
Several injured in two-car rollover crash on 60 Freeway in Pomona
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
LA Libros Festival celebrates bilingualism, diversity
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
Show More
Suspect at large after shooting at driver in Santa Fe Springs
Children enjoy story time with drag queen at Eagle Rock library
Uninsured patients receive free surgery in Baldwin Park
"Joker" film prompting added security at theaters in LA, nationwide
Woman, 73, found dead after Granada Hills house fire
More TOP STORIES News