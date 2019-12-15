1 dead after 6-car crash closes all westbound lanes of 210 freeway in Duarte

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a multi-car crash on the 210 freeway in Duarte Sunday.All westbound lanes of the 210 freeway were shut down after the fatal crash that involved six vehicles.The accident happened just before 3 a.m.The victim is described as a 21-year-old woman who was ejected from the passenger seat of a Toyota Highlander.The driver of a Ford Mustang was arrested for DUI. The driver of a Ford Fusion was missing when California Highway Patrol officers arrived on scene.Traffic was being re-routed at the Buena Vista off ramp.