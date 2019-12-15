1 dead after 6-car crash closes all westbound lanes of 210 freeway in Duarte

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a multi-car crash on the 210 freeway in Duarte Sunday.
All westbound lanes of the 210 freeway were shut down after the fatal crash that involved six vehicles.
The accident happened just before 3 a.m.
The victim is described as a 21-year-old woman who was ejected from the passenger seat of a Toyota Highlander.
The driver of a Ford Mustang was arrested for DUI. The driver of a Ford Fusion was missing when California Highway Patrol officers arrived on scene.
Traffic was being re-routed at the Buena Vista off ramp.
