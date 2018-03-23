1 dead after being shot in car in Lincoln Heights

One person is dead after being shot in a car in Lincoln Heights, according to Los Angeles police.According to the LAPD, the victim was driving a dark gray car around 2:20 p.m. with a female passenger when two suspects in a light gray car opened fire while driving by.Authorities said the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in the car at Johnson Street and Manitou Avenue. The car then rolled onto the curb and crashed near the intersection of Gates Street and N. Broadway.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The female passenger was unhurt.The suspects sped off and have not been located, according to police. Police said the shooting appears to be gang related.Several streets were blocked off due to the investigation.