Police descend on Fullerton neighborhood after car crashes into home, shots fired; 1 dead

By ABC7.com staff
1 dead after car crashes into Fullerton home, shots fired

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person died after a car crashed into a home in Fullerton and a shooting occurred, authorities said.

The incident happened in the 3500 block Valencia Drive around 7:30 p.m., according to the Fullerton Police Department. AIR7 HD was over the scene where a heavy police presence was gathering.

It's unclear whether the deceased individual died as a result of the car crash or gunshot wound. The order in which the events unfolded was also not clear.

Details on a potential suspect were not immediately available.

Valencia Drive was closed between Gilbert Street and Magnolia Avenue and the public was asked to avoid the area.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
