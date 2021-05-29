Police descend on Fullerton neighborhood after car crashes into home, shots fired; 1 dead

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person died after a car crashed into a home in Fullerton and a shooting occurred, authorities said.The incident happened in the 3500 block Valencia Drive around 7:30 p.m., according to the Fullerton Police Department. AIR7 HD was over the scene where a heavy police presence was gathering.It's unclear whether the deceased individual died as a result of the car crash or gunshot wound. The order in which the events unfolded was also not clear.Details on a potential suspect were not immediately available.Valencia Drive was closed between Gilbert Street and Magnolia Avenue and the public was asked to avoid the area.