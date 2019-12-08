1 dead after solo crash ends with car hitting tree, bursting into flames in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a car veered off the freeway in Ontario, hitting a tree and bursting into flames Saturday night.The car went off the 15 Freeway to the 10 Freeway connector after 11 p.m., according to authorities. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.The California Highway Patrol and the Ontario Fire Department responded to the scene and shut down traffic lanes, which were later opened.A cause for the fiery wreck has not been determined but roads in the area were slick with rain.