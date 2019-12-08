1 dead after solo crash ends with car hitting tree, bursting into flames in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a car veered off the freeway in Ontario, hitting a tree and bursting into flames Saturday night.

The car went off the 15 Freeway to the 10 Freeway connector after 11 p.m., according to authorities. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol and the Ontario Fire Department responded to the scene and shut down traffic lanes, which were later opened.

A cause for the fiery wreck has not been determined but roads in the area were slick with rain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ontariosan bernardino countyfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tigers seriously injure woman at animal sanctuary in Moorpark
Ozzy Osbourne offers $25K reward for stolen Randy Rhoads memorabilia
Chicago rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after suffering seizure
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
Jimmy Kimmel's new book benefits Children's Hospital Los Angeles
3 suspects sought in shooting that left 2 injured in Valinda
Ferrari crash on PCH send 2 people to hospital
Show More
Rep. Duncan Hunter says he'll resign from Congress
Spark of Love spreads cheer to foster kids
SoCal weather: Scattered showers, mountain snow expected Sunday
Elder abuse suspect arrested in Norco after assault, car crash
Man has paycheck, Christmas money stolen while shopping in DTLA
More TOP STORIES News