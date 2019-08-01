1 dead after gas explosion in central Kentucky, flames light up sky

MORELAND, Ky. -- One person is dead after a main line gas explosion in central Kentucky early Thursday morning, according to local authorities.
The video above shows flames light up the sky as residents in surrounding areas of Lincoln County were rocked by the explosion.
Emergency managers say a ruptured gas line was the cause of the explosion, according to the ABC affiliate station.
The Lincoln County Coroner's Office confirmed at least one person died.
Several structures in a local trailer park are still on fire, according to local officials.
Authorities said crews have been able to shut off the gas and people have been evacuated from the area.
A local church has set up a shelter for those in need.
