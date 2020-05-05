1 dead after officer-involved shooting on 60 Freeway in Montebello area

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting on the eastbound 60 Freeway in the Montebello-Monterey Park area Monday evening.The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. near the Paramount Boulevard exit. Traffic on the eastbound side was shut down as officers investigated, while the westbound side was moving slowly.A body was covered by a tarp on the roadway at the scene. A sword was also visible at the scene.Multiple California Highway Patrol cruisers raced to the scene.CHP says two officers were assisting Caltrans on the side of the freeway when they initiated an enforcement stop. At some point during that stop, an officer-involved shooting occurred.It was not immediately known if one or both officers fired, or if the suspect had a weapon.