MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a shooting at an apparent luxury rehabilitation facility in Malibu Friday afternoon, prompting a large response from Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.The incident was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. along Winding Way. When deputies arrived, they found a person suffering with a gunshot wound.The investigation seems to be centered at an apparent luxury rehabilitation facility a few blocks north of the Pacific Coast Highway.Additional details about what led to the shooting or any suspects were not immediately available.