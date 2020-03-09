35-year-old man shot, killed at Woodland Hills apartment complex, authorities say

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Woodland Hills early Monday morning, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Avalon Apartments on the 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard after a report of a shooting around 4:25 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim, who police described as a 35-year-old man, was found dead at the scene.

It's unclear whether the shooting happened in one of the units or somewhere else on the complex. A motive has not been determined.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
