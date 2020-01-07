SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed when a train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, officials say.
The vehicle was struck in the area of East Hunter Avenue and South Grand around 5:30 p.m. One person inside the vehicle was killed.
No passengers on the train were injured.
The Metrolink OC Line 689 train was heading to downtown LA's Union Station.
The train was stopped on the tracks while investigators looked into the cause of the collision.
The incident was causing delays to seven trains on two lines. Updates on train delays are posted on Metrolink's Twitter page.
1 dead after train strikes vehicle in Santa Ana
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News