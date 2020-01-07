1 dead after train strikes vehicle in Santa Ana

One person was killed when a train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, officials say.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed when a train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, officials say.

The vehicle was struck in the area of East Hunter Avenue and South Grand around 5:30 p.m. One person inside the vehicle was killed.

No passengers on the train were injured.

The Metrolink OC Line 689 train was heading to downtown LA's Union Station.

The train was stopped on the tracks while investigators looked into the cause of the collision.

The incident was causing delays to seven trains on two lines. Updates on train delays are posted on Metrolink's Twitter page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countytrain crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 men arrested for sexual assault of girl in Chino Hills
LAPD officer pleads not guilty to fondling corpse
LA opens 1st housing project funded by $1.2B Prop. HHH
Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, other sex crimes in LA
Strong, potentially damaging winds whip through SoCal
Man wounded in shooting at Northridge Yard House
SoCal pop-up boot camps aims at serving Spanish-speaking community
Show More
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
Dog adopted after spending 2,461 days in Indiana shelter
LA County leaders stress importance of 2020 homeless count
Teen accused of killing teen who was texting with his girlfriend
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
More TOP STORIES News