Suspect dead, another injured after chase of stolen motorcycle ends in crash in South LA, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was dead and another suffered critical injuries after a motorcycle chase ended in a crash in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening, police said.Los Angeles police said two people on a stolen Suzuki motorcycle crashed near the intersection of 62nd Street and Grammercy Place.Officers were at first were following the motorcycle, and then initiated a pursuit, according to police.It was not immediately known where the chase began.No other injuries were immediately reported.