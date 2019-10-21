1 dead in fire on 35-foot boat near San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters called to put out a fire aboard a boat at Terminal Island Monday morning found a person dead inside, officials said.Los Angeles fire crews say they found the 35-foot cabin cruiser engulfed in flames shortly after 4 a.m. at the Port of Los Angeles' Berth 258.Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in about 16 minutes.After putting out the fire, crews discovered a person deceased aboard the boat, which was still afloat.No details about the victim were released.No other injuries were reported and firefighters were conducting a detailed search of the boat.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.