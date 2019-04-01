1 dead in Fullerton after suspect crashes stolen car in Fullerton, police say

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person died after a two-car crash involving a stolen vehicle suspect Monday morning in Fullerton.The incident occurred at the intersection of Euclid and Valencia at approximately 9:51 a.m.Police said the suspect driver was driving a stolen SUV and hit a Honda vehicle with two people inside.The passenger in the Honda was killed and the driver was transported with traumatic injuries, police said.The driver of the SUV was taken into custody on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle.Witnesses said the suspect was speeding and driving erratically.