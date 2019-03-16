Riverside plane crash: 1 dead after small plane crashes into residential backyard

A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Riverside Saturday afternoon, killing one person.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Riverside Saturday afternoon, killing one person.

The Riverside Fire Department confirmed the plane crashed on the 10500 block of Robinson Avenue approximately at noon.

Prior to the crash, Riverside Airport received a distress call of the plane going down. When authorities arrived on the scene, one victim -- a male -- was found.

Fire officials said the plane crashed into a tree and no other damage was reported, but resources remained on the scene.

No injuries were sustained by the four residents inside the home when the plane crashed nearby.

Only one person appeared to be aboard the plane.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
