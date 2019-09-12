1 suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon, authorities said.The incident occurred near the intersection of Rye Canon and The Old roads after deputies received a call of a suspicious person at a nearly building, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Information on what led up to the shooting was not immediately available. No deputies were injured.The northbound side of The Old Road to the eastbound Rye Canyon Road will be blocked for about six hours due to police activity, according to the California Highway Patrol.