1 dead in wrong-way crash on 14 Freeway in Acton

ACTON, Calif. (KABC) --One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on the northbound 14 Freeway in the Acton area early Sunday, which prompted a closure for several hours.
The crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. south of Escondido Canyon Road.
Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the crash occurred or if anyone else was injured in the collision.
SIGALERT UPDATE: NB SR-14 SOUTH OF ESCONDIDO CANYON RD, ALL LANES BLOCKED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A COLLISION- TRAFFIC DIVERTED OF AT AGUA DULCE CANYON— CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) September 30, 2018
The northbound side of the freeway was expected to be shut down for several hours. Meantime, traffic was being diverted off at Agua Dulce Canyon Road.