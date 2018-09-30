1 dead in wrong-way crash on 14 Freeway in Acton

One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on the northbound 14 Freeway in the Acton area early Sunday, which prompted a closure for several hours.

ACTON, Calif. (KABC) --
The crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. south of Escondido Canyon Road.

Authorities did not immediately provide information on how the crash occurred or if anyone else was injured in the collision.


The northbound side of the freeway was expected to be shut down for several hours. Meantime, traffic was being diverted off at Agua Dulce Canyon Road.
