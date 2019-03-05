In-N-Out strong-arm robbery: Van Nuys restaurant on lockdown, 1 detained

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was detained after a strong-arm robbery Tuesday morning at an In-N-Out in Van Nuys, authorities said.

The robbery was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at the fast-food restaurant in the 7200 block of North Balboa Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. Details of possible injuries were not immediately available.

Responding officers pulled over a white minivan near the scene and detained the unidentified individual, the LAPD said.

The In-N-Out was placed on lockdown as police sought to determine whether any suspects were inside the building.
