San Clemente: 1 person shot, killed by Orange County sheriff's deputies, authorities say

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was shot and killed by Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies in San Clemente on Wednesday afternoon, the agency said on Twitter.

According to the tweet, published shortly after 2:30 p.m., the shooting occurred in the area of El Camino Real between Avenida Cornelio and Avenida Ramona.

The sheriff's department said the described the fatally shot person as a "suspect," but did not immediately indicate what the unidentified individual may have been suspected of.

OC sheriff's deputy arrested for burglaries caught on video
EMBED More News Videos

An Orange County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on allegations he burglarized the home of a man who had recently died.


The person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countysan clementefatal shootingshootingorange county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SCE utility equipment eyed as possible source of Bobcat Fire
Newsom announces plan to phase out all new gas-powered cars
Chargers' team doctor accidentally punctured QB's lung
Live COVID briefings from public health officials
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
LIVE: Protesters speak out after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack
Show More
Bobcat Fire containment more than doubles to 38%
Gyms reopen after Riverside County moves into red tier
California State University system appoints 1st Mexican-American chancellor
DTLA restaurant donates 200 meals per month
UPS hiring hundreds of seasonal workers for Ontario facility
More TOP STORIES News