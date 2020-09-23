San Clemente: 1 person shot, killed by Orange County sheriff's deputies, authorities say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6418081" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Orange County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on allegations he burglarized the home of a man who had recently died.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was shot and killed by Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies in San Clemente on Wednesday afternoon, the agency said on Twitter.According to the tweet, published shortly after 2:30 p.m., the shooting occurred in the area of El Camino Real between Avenida Cornelio and Avenida Ramona.The sheriff's department said the described the fatally shot person as a "suspect," but did not immediately indicate what the unidentified individual may have been suspected of.The person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.