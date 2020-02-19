1 firefighter killed, 1 missing after fire at Central California library

PORTERVILLE, Calif. -- One Porterville City firefighter has been killed and another firefighter is "unaccounted for" while battling flames at the Porterville City library.
The first call came in at 4:14 p.m., and the second came in at 4:17 p.m.

There are 16 firefighter equipment at the scene.

More than 50 firefighters from several departments, including CAL FIRE and city and county crews, are working to battle the flames.

Witnesses said they saw people fleeing the library. The building appears to be heavily damaged.

The Porterville Police Department is working with fire officials to determine if this fire was intentionally set and if so, what charges the suspect/s will be looking at.

This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for more updates..
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervillefirelibraries
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mission Viejo backyard excavated after bones found
3 bodies found at Perris cemetery possibly linked to Mexican drug cartel
Man sues Cedars-Sinai after wife dies during C-section birth
'Good Times' actress, 'Movin' on Up' singer Ja'Net DuBois dies
Trump arrives in LA for Olympics briefing, fundraiser in Beverly Hills
CA lawmakers expected to apologize for WWII internment camps
Woman found bullet in her head after sent home from hospital
Show More
Coroner releases Amie Harwick's official cause of death
Bloomberg surges to 2nd place among California voters
Los Angeles Zoo announces name of its newest baby gorilla
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Names of animal abusers could be made public in California
More TOP STORIES News