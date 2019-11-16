Homicide investigation underway after 1 found dead in Burger King parking lot in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation was underway after a person was found dead in the parking lot of a Burger King in downtown Los Angeles Friday evening.
The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Grand and Cesar Chavez avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The call originated as a back-up call from fire officials who found the victim with a crowd forming around.
The victim suffered a "major trauma" but it's unknown what type of weapon was used. The body was seen near a yellow cab in the parking lot but it's unclear if there was any connection.
Meanwhile, police were searching for the suspect in the area. He was described a bearded man wearing a black zip-up sweater and pants.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
