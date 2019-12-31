1 in grave condition, 3 others stable after possible fentanyl powder exposure at Woodland Hills hotel

By ABC7.com staff
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was in grave condition and three others were in fair but stable condition after possibly being exposed to fentanyl powder Tuesday morning at a hotel room in Woodland Hills, authorities said.

Firefighter-paramedics responded about 6:45 a.m. to the hotel in the 20000 block of West Ventura Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

The ages and genders of the patients were not immediately disclosed.

Firefighters cordoned off the room and summoned a hazardous materials squad to the scene, the LAFD said.
