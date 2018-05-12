1 hospitalized after fire engulfs 3-story hillside home in Torrance

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was hospitalized Saturday morning after a fire decimated a hillside home in Torrance, officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after a fire decimated a hillside home in Torrance, officials said.

Firefighters responded after the blaze broke out at the three-story house in the 4500 block of Via Corona, according to the Torrance Fire Department. Flames were emanating from all three levels of the home, forcing the firefighters to transition "from an offensive to defensive strategy" due to poor access to the structure, the agency said.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was not hurt in the fire but suffered a cardiac incident at the time. He was transported to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

One person was hospitalized Saturday morning after a fire decimated a hillside home in Torrance, officials said.



Photos released by the fire department showed firefighters attacking the flames with fire hoses on the ground and from an aerial ladder positioned on the hillside.

The fire was brought under control at 11:45 a.m., with fire crews continuing to address hidden spot fires and assess the structural integrity of the house.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the incident.

"We did have a partial collapse of one of the floors, so there's some burning material that's stacked on top of itself, so just having a hard time accessing a complete extinguishment on this," said Torrance FD Asst.Chief Robert Millea.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefightersfirehouse fireTorranceLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News