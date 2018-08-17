1 hospitalized after helicopter crashes at Riverside Municipal Airport

One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a helicopter crashed at Riverside Municipal Airport, officials said.
Two people were onboard the helicopter when it went down shortly before 11 a.m., a spokesperson for the Riverside Fire Department said. The condition of the hospitalized person was unknown; the second occupant was not seriously injured.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
