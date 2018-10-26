1 in custody in connection with suspected mail bomb campaign, Justice Department says

Suspicious packages addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper. (AP)

WASHINGTON (KABC) --
A suspect is in custody for a suspected mail bombing campaign that targeted top Democrats and other prominent figures across the country, officials said.

Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice, confirmed on Twitter Friday morning that one person is in custody. The suspect has not been identified.

"We can confirm one person is in custody," she wrote.

She added that the department will have a news conference at 2:30 ET.

Authorities have recovered 12 suspected packages in the widening investigation into an apparent mass mail-bomb campaign, with the latest targets being Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News on Friday.

A package addressed to Booker was found Friday morning at or near Opa-locka in South Florida.

A package addressed to Clapper was then discovered at a United States Postal Service office in New York City, sources said. The New York City Police Department wrote on Twitter that the package was "safely removed" from the post office in midtown Manhattan.

"My wife and I are away from home right now. And our neighbors have been retrieving our mail. Been very concerned about them. So in one sense, it's kind of a relief, but it's not a surprise," Clapper said on CNN Friday morning. "This is definitely domestic terrorism. No question about it in my mind."

Clapper added that the targets of the suspected bomb threats -- who have all been critical of President Donald Trump -- won't be deterred.

"This is not going to silence the administration's critics," he said on CNN.
