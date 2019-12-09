1 injured after blaze erupts at San Bernardino apartment complex

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was injured after a fire ripped through a two-story apartment complex in San Bernardino Sunday night, officials said.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the blaze at about 10:47 p.m. in the 900 block of West 2nd Street. Upon arriving, firefighters were met with smoke and flames coming from the second floor, but were able to evacuate the bottom floor and adjacent units with help from police.

One person was rescued from the fire and transported after suffering critical burn injuries, according to fire officials. The person's condition was not known.

The blaze was later knocked down and no other injuries were reported.

The fire department said the Red Cross was notified to assist with "numerous" displaced residents, although the exact number was not specified.

It was not immediately known how the fire began.
