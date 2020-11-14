1 injured after small plane crashes near San Bernardino International Airport

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A small plane crashed in San Bernardino Friday night, leaving at least one person injured.

The crash was reported sometime around 8 p.m., but responding firefighters did not find any fire once they found the wreckage in a wash behind some buildings on the 800 block of E. Cooley Avenue.

The small aircraft was found a few miles from San Bernardino International Airport, but officials did not specify whether it was attempting to land there or if it had just taken off.

One person was pulled from the plane with a head injury and was taken to nearby Loma Linda Hospital. Additional details about his condition were not immediately available.

It's unclear if anybody else was on board the aircraft when it crashed.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as information becomes available.
