A teenager was injured at the Garden Grove High School campus early Wednesday morning, and it apparently stemmed from a senior prank gone wrong.Police and firefighter-paramedics responded to the campus to a report of a male minor being injured during an attempt at a senior prank, the Garden Grove Unified School District said in a statement.A teen was seen on a gurney being placed onto an ambulance around 1:30 a.m.He was transported to an area hospital and his parents were notified. The school is investigating the details of the prank and will follow discipline protocols, the district said.Authorities told Eyewitness News that the teen was running away from security and fell. He suffered a laceration and a possible broken nose.Police interviewed other teens, who indicated that they were trying to pull off some kind of senior prank when something went wrong.The school's graduation rehearsal is scheduled for Wednesday, and the actual ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, according to the school's website.