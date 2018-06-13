Teen injured at Garden Grove High School in possible senior prank gone wrong

EMBED </>More Videos

A teen was injured at the Garden Grove High School campus Wednesday morning, and it apparently stemmed from a senior prank gone wrong. (KABC)

By
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
A teenager was injured at the Garden Grove High School campus early Wednesday morning, and it apparently stemmed from a senior prank gone wrong.

Police and firefighter-paramedics responded to the campus to a report of a male minor being injured during an attempt at a senior prank, the Garden Grove Unified School District said in a statement.

A teen was seen on a gurney being placed onto an ambulance around 1:30 a.m.

He was transported to an area hospital and his parents were notified. The school is investigating the details of the prank and will follow discipline protocols, the district said.

Authorities told Eyewitness News that the teen was running away from security and fell. He suffered a laceration and a possible broken nose.

Police interviewed other teens, who indicated that they were trying to pull off some kind of senior prank when something went wrong.

The school's graduation rehearsal is scheduled for Wednesday, and the actual ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, according to the school's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high schoolstudent safetyschoolGarden GroveOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News