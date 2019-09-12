1 injured in deputy-involved shooting in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was injured during a deputy-involved shooting in Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Rye Canon and The Old roads after deputies received a call of a suspicious person at a nearly building, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Information on what led up to the shooting was not immediately available. Details on the conditions of the suspect were also not released.

No deputies were injured.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritalos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NTSB: Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted
La Habra officer injured when patrol car is struck by vehicle
4-year-old is first flu-related death in Riverside County this season
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates take the stage in Houston
Students demand answers after teen with special needs dies at OC school
Northridge shooting: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide
Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through LA
Show More
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
VIDEO: Thieves steal elderly shopper's wallet at grocery store
LAPD gets full approval for drone use
BASE jumper makes daring leap from Glacier Point in Yosemite
Protesters dangle from Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown
More TOP STORIES News