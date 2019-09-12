1 injured in deputy-involved shooting in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was injured during a deputy-involved shooting in Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon, authorities said.The incident occurred near the intersection of Rye Canon and The Old roads after deputies received a call of a suspicious person at a nearly building, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Information on what led up to the shooting was not immediately available. Details on the conditions of the suspect were also not released.No deputies were injured.