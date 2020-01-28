1 injured, mail scattered onto roadway after postal truck careens off 110 Freeway in Exposition Park

By
EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver was injured after a big rig hauling mail careened off the side of the 110 Freeway in Exposition Park and crashed onto the roadway below, sending hundreds of packages onto the street Monday evening.

Firefighters rescued the driver of the U.S. Postal Service semitractor-trailer when they responded to the intersection of 37th and Flower streets at about 8:31 p.m. after the driver lost control while on the southbound 110.

The California Highway Patrol said it appears the truck lost control because a red Audi was traveling at a high speed and hit the trailer of the big rig. Two people inside the red vehicle fled the scene on foot, according to CHP.

Witnesses said the Audi appeared to be going at about 100 mph.

The driver of the truck, believed to be approximately 50 years old, was transported in critical condition to a nearby trauma center.

Hundreds of packages went onto the street and the crash separated the vehicle's cab from the trailer.

Other postal trucks were brought in to collect the mail scattered.

The whereabouts of the two people inside the red vehicle are not known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exposition parklos angeleslos angeles countypostal servicemailmancrash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant: Crash investigation continues as LA mourns
LeBron James breaks silence, promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
LAPD officer accused of stealing cash at illegal cannabis grow
Chino Hills teacher arrested for classroom incident hours after parents rally in her support
Audio, satellite images detail Kobe Bryant's helicopter flight path
Before fatal flight, Kobe and daughter attended church, priest says
Lakers game postponed after helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others
Show More
Mourners remember Kobe Bryant at his PA high school
Calabasas helicopter crash: What we know about the victims
Jet with US workers from center of coronavirus outbreak in China headed to Ontario
Memorial honoring Kobe Bryant continues to grow at Staples Center
'Kobe just meant the world to me'
More TOP STORIES News