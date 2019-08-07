1 killed, 1 injured after car crashes at high speed, bursts into flames in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person died and another was seriously injured in a fiery, high-speed crash in Pacoima Tuesday, officials said.The crash was reported at Woodman Avenue and Devonshire Street just before 10 p.m.Authorities say a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and struck a parked car, bursting into flames.One person was declared dead at the scene and a second person was transported with significant injuries.Officials are investigating to see if street racing played a role in the crash.