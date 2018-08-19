One teen stabbed to death, another injured at Santa Ana party

EMBED </>More Videos

Andrew Loera, 18, a graduate of Godinez High School, was stabbed to death Saturday night at a party in Santa Ana.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two teens were stabbed - one fatally - during a street party Saturday night in Santa Ana, police said.

Andrew Loera, 18, a graduate of Godinez High School, was supposed to start classes at Santa Ana College in a week, his family said.

His sister says Andrew wanted to become a police officer.

Friends and loved ones brought flowers and candles to the place where Loera's life was taken.

Police got a call around midnight about a large party on South Eastwood Avenue.

When they arrived, a large group of people were leaving and pointed them to the end of the street.

That's where they found Loera and another 18-year old man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital where Loera was pronounced dead. The other victim is said to be in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Ana Police Department homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbinghomicidehomicide investigationSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found in Montecito ID'd as missing LA County fire captain
VIDEO: Dad, son drive through inferno in Glacier National Park
IE man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Man killed after allegedly attacking sibling with knife in Culver City
Chargers defeat Seahawks 24-14 in preseason game
Backstreet Boys fans injured in storm at Oklahoma concert
Castaic Middle School teacher found days after going missing
Investigation underway after body found in Stevenson Ranch
Show More
New research looks at the connection between movement and memory
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Teams compete to pull FedEx plane 12 feet for Special Olympics
Rams defeat Raiders 19-15 in preseason opener
Mark Wahlberg produces and stars in the thriller, 'Mile 22'
More News