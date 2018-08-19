Two teens were stabbed - one fatally - during a street party Saturday night in Santa Ana, police said.Andrew Loera, 18, a graduate of Godinez High School, was supposed to start classes at Santa Ana College in a week, his family said.His sister says Andrew wanted to become a police officer.Friends and loved ones brought flowers and candles to the place where Loera's life was taken.Police got a call around midnight about a large party on South Eastwood Avenue.When they arrived, a large group of people were leaving and pointed them to the end of the street.That's where they found Loera and another 18-year old man suffering from apparent stab wounds.They were both taken to the hospital where Loera was pronounced dead. The other victim is said to be in stable condition.Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Ana Police Department homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.