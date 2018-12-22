1 killed, 1 wounded in Compton shooting

By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation was launched in Compton Saturday after two men were found shot in a wash.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a call of shots fired at about 2:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Arbutus Street.

When the deputies arrived, they found two men in a wash area suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where one victim was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's officials said the other man is in critical condition.



No suspect information was immediately released.

Anyone who may know more about the incident is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
